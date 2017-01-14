Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Emporio reinvents classics, Dolce&Gabbana court millennials
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope extends overhaul of…

Pope extends overhaul of Vatican’s liturgy department

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 1:37 pm
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is extending his controversial overhaul of the Vatican’s liturgy department, adding a host of new advisers after an initial shake-up removed some leading conservative cardinals.

The 17 new advisers named Saturday include priests, laymen and two women. The experts in liturgy and theology join 27 cardinals and bishops named as full members in October. That reshuffling removed tradition-minded cardinals Raymond Burke and George Pell from the roster, although other conservatives were kept on.

The office is responsible for ensuring Masses and other sacraments are celebrated around the world according to Vatican standards. It is headed by Guinea’s conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

In July, the Vatican publicly reprimanded Sarah for urging priests to celebrate Mass facing away from the congregation, as was done in the pre-Vatican II-style Mass.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope extends overhaul of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Emporio reinvents classics, Dolce&Gabbana court millennials