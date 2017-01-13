Priest who listens to mass murderer Breivik testifies

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The priest who acts as a prison confidante to Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik says his role is to make “things a little bit better for the most despised person” in Norway.

Tormod Klovning told a court Friday that he speaks to Breivik through a glass wall that makes him feel safe.

Klovning is the only person from outside the prison system to meet regularly with Breivik. He is not obliged to report on the content of their discussions.

The right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage is attending a hearing at the high-security prison in southern Norway where he is serving a 21-year sentence. The Norwegian government has appealed a lower court ruling that Breivik’s isolation in prison violates his human rights.