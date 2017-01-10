Sports Listen

World News

Rejected tiger cub being cared for at German couple’s home

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 5:37 am
BERLIN (AP) — Four-month-old Elsa was born in a traveling circus and rejected by her mother. Now the little Siberian tiger is being cared for by a human couple, and she’s growing up fast.

Monica Farell and Saad Rose, who run a park with 13 tigers and five lions near Germany’s Baltic coast, are taking care of Elsa at their home. She’s getting cat milk from the bottle, along with chicken, beef and egg yolk.

Farell told news agency dpa “it’s a full-time job, like with a baby.” That includes taking Elsa for walks in the woods or on the beach.

Elsa, who already has sharp claws and a fighter’s instincts, is set to move into an enclosure in the tiger park in March — with an older female tiger as her neighbor.

World News
