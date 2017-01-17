Reports: police question Istanbul nightclub attacker

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media reports say police in Istanbul have begun questioning a suspected Islamic State militant accused of killing 39 people during a New Year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub.
The gunman, which media reports identified as Uzbekistan national Abdulgadir Masharipov, was caught late Monday in a police operation at a luxury residential complex in Istanbul. The state-run Anadolu Agency said a man from Kyrgyzstan and three women — from Somalia, Senegal and Egypt — were detained in the raid, while his 4-year old son was taken under protective custody.
Private NTV television said Masharipov was being questioned at Istanbul’s police headquarters on Tuesday.
Anadolu said police have also carried out raids on members of a suspected Uzbek IS cell in five Istanbul neighborhoods, and detained several people.