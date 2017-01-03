Sports Listen

Romania’s Social Democrats name 26-member Cabinet

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 9:08 am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian economist poised to become the country’s first female and Muslim prime minister has been offered a job as deputy premier.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the Social Democratic Party which won the Dec. 11 election, said Tuesday that Sevil Shhaideh, the party’s first choice for premier, would serve as deputy premier and as regional development minster.

President Klaus Iohannis declined to nominate Shhaideh, a political novice, because of concerns about her Syria-born husband who posted on social media in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Parliament is expected to approve the 26-member coalition government Wednesday. It has four more ministries than the previous technocrat-led government.

Prime Minister-elect Sorin Grindeanu said: “We have a program to govern … it urges us to show responsibility, modesty and respect for Romanians.”

