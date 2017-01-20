Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Romanians fear worst for nurse in avalanche Next Story Syria: IS destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Royal Navy removes WWII…

Royal Navy removes WWII bomb from River Thames in London

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 5:04 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Navy has removed a suspected World War II bomb whose discovery in the River Thames shut down a chunk of central London.

The Metropolitan Police force says that officers were called Thursday afternoon “to reports of suspected World War II ordnance in the river” near the Houses of Parliament.

Police cordoned off roads in the area and closed two bridges over the river. Nearby Westminster subway station also was shut.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Navy disposal teams took away the 2-foot by 1-foot (60-centimeter by 30-centimeter) device early Friday.

Advertisement

London was heavily bombed by Nazi Germany during the war, and unexploded munitions are still sometimes found.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Royal Navy removes WWII…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Romanians fear worst for nurse in avalanche Next Story Syria: IS destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra