Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia PM calls idea…

Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soon ‘illusion’

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 6:52 am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says the west’s sanctions on Russia are likely to remain in place “for a long time” despite expectations Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president will lead to warmer relations between Washington and Moscow.

Medvedev told members of the ruling United Russia party on Sunday that Russian leaders “can’t place our hope on foreign elections” and “It’s time to dispense with the illusion that sanctions against our country will be lifted.”

Trump’s pledge to bring a fresh eye to Russia has produced some excitement in Russia. But senior Russian officials are warning that differences between Moscow and Washington will not disappear overnight.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The U.S. and European Union imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russia PM calls idea…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return