Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russian performance artists requests…

Russian performance artists requests asylum in France

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:04 am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A controversial Russian performance artist says he has requested asylum in France after being informed of rape charges against him.

Pyotr Pavlensky faced two trials in Russia last year on vandalism charges for two stunts in Moscow and St. Petersburg. In one, he set fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Russian security agency FSB, formerly the KGB, in Moscow, in what he claimed was political art.

Pavlensky told Ukraine’s Hromadske television on Monday that he and his wife were detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and told he was facing rape charges. Pavlensky spoke of spending a night with an actress, which turned out to be a trap.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Pavlensky said he and his family have since left Russia and are seeking political asylum in France.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russian performance artists requests…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Kyrgyzstan ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37