Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story World diplomats in Paris to urge renewed Mideast peace talks Next Story Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan train row
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russian security chief says…

Russian security chief says country seeing more cyberattacks

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 8:31 am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of the Russian Security Council says the country recently has seen a marked increase in attempted cyberattacks from overseas.

The comments by Nikolai Patrushev, quoted by Russian news agencies Sunday, come amid tensions over the allegations by United States’ intelligence agencies of a Kremlin-directed effort to interfere in the U.S. presidential elections and bolster support for President-elect Donald Trump using stolen information. .

The alleged cyberattacks included penetrations of the Democratic National Committee and the campaign of Hillary Clinton.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Russian news agencies quoted Patrushev saying in an interview that is to appear in state newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta: “Recently, we have established a significant growth in attempts to inflict damage on the Russian information system from the side of outside powers.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Russian security chief says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story World diplomats in Paris to urge renewed Mideast peace talks Next Story Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan train row