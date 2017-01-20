Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Timing of Mexico drug lord’s extradition seen as political Next Story Japan PM pledges ‘unchanging’ allegiance to US under Trump
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Search continues at Italian…

Search continues at Italian hotel hit by avalanche

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 2:24 am
Share

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews are continuing the painstaking search for some 30 people trapped inside a remote Italian mountain resort flattened by a huge avalanche.

Italy’s civil protection agency on Friday said the search continued throughout the night with searchlights, and would accelerate with the arrival of daylight. So far two bodies have been recovered, and RAI state TV said two more bodies have been located in the snow.

The search has been hampered by snow blocking the only road in, concern that the buildings would collapse and fear of triggering a fresh avalanche. The first rescue teams arrived on skis, and firefighters were dropped in by helicopter.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Officials said that overnight the road was widened to bring in heavier vehicles to aid with the search.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Search continues at Italian…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Timing of Mexico drug lord’s extradition seen as political Next Story Japan PM pledges ‘unchanging’ allegiance to US under Trump