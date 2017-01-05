Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Fugitive Greek far-left militant recaptured in Athens
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Stormy weather causes flooding…

Stormy weather causes flooding along German Baltic coast

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 2:49 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Stormy weather has led to flooding along Germany’s Baltic Sea coast and caused some damage to seaside promenades.

There was no word of any injuries in the flooding Wednesday night, and the water was receding along the coast on Thursday morning.

However, Jurgen Holfert of Germany’s Federal Office for Shipping and Hydrography said that “it was the strongest storm surge since 2006,” news agency dpa reported.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Flooding was reported from Flensburg at the western end of Germany’s Baltic coast to Usedom island on the Polish border. On Usedom, seaside snack stands were washed away and seaside promenades damaged.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Stormy weather causes flooding…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Fugitive Greek far-left militant recaptured in Athens