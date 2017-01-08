Sports Listen

Swedish leader warns of security threats in Baltic Sea area

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 1:56 pm
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister has warned that the Scandinavian country faces several security threats, including cyberattacks.

Stefan Lofven says there are “primary” threats facing the country with a military buildup in the Baltic Sea region, especially “in light of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.”

His article in the Dagens Nyheter daily on Sunday came before a three-day meeting on national security and defense.

Swedish military officials have demanded increased defense spending because of the perceived threats in the region.

Last month, the strategic Baltic Sea island of Gotland turned down a Russian request to rent harbor space after the government warned it could harm Sweden’s defense and political interests.

Sweden’s National Defense Radio Establishment has warned of a growing number of cyberattacks from abroad, after recording around 100,000 in 2016.

Government News World News
The Associated Press

