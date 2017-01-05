Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story At impeachment trial, Park accused of violating constitution
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Swedish royal palace haunted…

Swedish royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, queen says

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 4:57 am
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Queen Silvia says one of the Swedish royal family’s palaces is haunted but there is nothing to be afraid of.

The queen says phantoms at their private Drottningholm Palace are “pretty friendly” in a documentary about to be aired Thursday on public television channel SVT.

Silvia says smilingly “there are ghosts, many” before adding “you feel you get a little excited” when talking about them.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Asked whether she had experienced the ghosts herself, she replied “of course. But they are friendly.”

Advertisement

Located on an island in Stockholm’s archipelago, the royals’ private residence was originally built in the late 16th century.

Silvia, born in Germany as Silvia Renate Sommerlath, is married to King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden’s ceremonial head of state.

Topics:
Entertainment News Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Swedish royal palace haunted…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story At impeachment trial, Park accused of violating constitution