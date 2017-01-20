Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Search continues at Italian hotel hit by avalanche
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Syria: IS destroys part…

Syria: IS destroys part of Roman amphitheater in Palmyra

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 3:50 am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state run news agency says the Islamic State group has destroyed parts of the Roman amphitheater in Syria’s historic town of Palmyra.

SANA says the militants destroyed “the facade” of the second-century amphitheater along with the tetrapylon, a cubic shaped ancient Roman monument. The agency did not give further details or say when the monuments were blown up.

Syrian opposition monitors confirmed that IS destroyed parts of the amphitheater and the tetrapylon.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The extremists recaptured the ancient town in December from government troops — nine months after IS was expelled in a Russia-backed offensive.

Advertisement

IS destroyed ancient temples and other relics last year.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Syria: IS destroys part…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Search continues at Italian hotel hit by avalanche