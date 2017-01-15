Sports Listen

World News

Syrian opposition: Shelling in water-rich valley kills 7

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 8:25 am
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government shelling has struck a village in a rebel-controlled area near Damascus, killing at least seven civilians and injuring several others, in violence that has tested the country’s fragile cease-fire.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says shelling Sunday in Deir Qanoun village in the water-rich Wadi Barada valley killed at least seven and injured more than 20, some in serious condition. Activist-operated Wadi Barada Media Center put the toll at 12.

Fighting has raged in the valley that provides the Syrian capital with most of its water supply, restricting the flow since Dec.22, despite talks to stem the violence.

Lebanese Hezbollah group, which has fighters on the side of the Syrian government, said pro-government troops seized a hill overlooking the water source in the valley.

