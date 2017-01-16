Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Bombers at Nigeria’s Maiduguri University kill professor
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Davos organizers…

The Latest: Davos organizers urge shift in economic policy

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:29 am
Share

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The World Economic Forum, which organizes the annual gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, says the focus on economic growth, which has guided policymaking for decades, is no longer fit for purpose.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

In a report published Monday, the WEF proposed a shift in policymaking to “respond more effectively to the insecurity and inequality accompanying technological change and globalization.”

Advertisement

The WEF’s main recommendation is that governments make improving living standards one of their key goals.

It says most countries are “missing important opportunities to raise economic growth and reduce inequality at the same time,” adding that measurements such as life expectancy, productivity and poverty rates should be priorities.

Under a new ranking system that incorporates so-called “inclusive development,” the WEF rated Norway top, followed by Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The issue of inequalities both within countries and across the world is a key focus of this year’s WEF, which officially opens Tuesday.

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Davos organizers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Bombers at Nigeria’s Maiduguri University kill professor