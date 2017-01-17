The Latest: In Davos, Trump adviser rebuts isolationism talk

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

An adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he received no prior “talking points” to bring up at the World Economic Forum, rebutting concerns in some areas about possible U.S. isolationism ahead.

Anthony Scaramucci, a financier and veteran of the well-heeled annual gathering in Davos, said Trump had told him: “‘Go and do a good job,’ That’s what he always says, actually, ‘go do a good job.'”

Advertisement

Speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press on a golf-cart shuttle ride through snowy Alpine town, Scaramucci insisted that Trump will be engaged in foreign trade, but “free, fair trade … he’s not talking about isolationism.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to later deliver the opening speech at Davos.

Asked whether he planned any meeting with the Chinese delegation, Scaramucci said: “We’ll see.”