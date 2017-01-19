Sports Listen

World News

The Latest: Italian authorities: 30 missing in avalanche

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 3:20 am
MILAN (AP) — The Latest on the avalanche that buried a hotel in central Italy (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Italian civil protection authorities say that 30 people are missing after an avalanche covered a mountain hotel in central Italy.

The authority says they were working to get rescue vehicles to the Hotel Rigopiano through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue squads.

Italian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening. The news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren’t immediately available.

___

9:10 a.m.

An Italian official says a hotel in an earthquake-hit zone of central Italy has been buried by an avalanche, with reports of dead.

Italian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening. The news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren’t immediately available.

The president of the Pescara provincial wrote on Facebook on Thursday that there were 20 guests at the hotel when it was covered by the avalanche, about 45 kilometers (30 miles) from the coastal city of Pescara.

