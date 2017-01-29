Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Thousands protest plan to…

Thousands protest plan to pardon prisoners in Romania

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:21 pm
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands of people marched through Romania’s capital and other cities to protest a government proposal to pardon thousands of prisoners.

Protesters massed in Bucharest’s University Square on Sunday said the move would set back anti-corruption efforts in Romania and called the ruling Social Democratic Party “the red plague.”

Premier Sorin Grindeanu has requested an emergency ordinance allowing the government to pardon prisoners to ease prison overcrowding.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Critics say the proposal would benefit party allies convicted of corruption. Romania’s top prosecutor has criticized the plan.

Advertisement

It would primarily affect people serving sentences of less than five years, except those convicted of sexual or violent crimes.

Prisoners over age 60, pregnant women and inmates with young children would see their sentences halved regardless of the charges on which they were convicted.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Thousands protest plan to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended