Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Top manager at Russian…

Top manager at Russian cybersecurity firm arrested in Moscow

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:43 am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s biggest cybersecurity firm says that its manager in charge of investigating hacking attacks has been arrested.

Kaspersky Lab on Wednesday confirmed reports in Russia’s respected Kommersant newspaper that Ruslan Stoyanov, head of its investigation unit, was arrested in December. Kommersant said that Stoyanov was arrested along with a senior Russian FSB intelligence officer and that they both face charges of treason.

Kaspersky’s spokeswoman, Maria Shirokova, said in a statement that Stoyanov’s arrest “has nothing to do with Kaspersky Lab and its operations” and said they have no details of the charges against Stoyanov.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Stoyanov’s previous jobs, listed on the LinkedIn website include a position at the Cyber Crime Unit at the Russian interior ministry in the early 2000s.

Advertisement

The FSB’s press office wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Topics:
Business News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Top manager at Russian…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended