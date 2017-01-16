Top UN official: 10,000 civilians killed in Yemen conflict

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian aid official in Yemen says the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year conflict has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Jamie McGoldrick told reporters Monday the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

This announcement marks the first time a U.N. official has confirmed such a high death toll in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation. Earlier, the U.N. reported 4,200 civilians were killed in the war.

The Yemen conflict pits Shiite Houthi rebels and allied forces against the Saudi-led coalition. The coalition waged an air campaign in March 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government that fled the country after Houthis seized the capital.