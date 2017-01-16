Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans Next Story Ford recalls more than 4,500 Kuga SUVs in South Africa
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Top UN official: 10,000…

Top UN official: 10,000 civilians killed in Yemen conflict

By AHMED AL-HAJ January 16, 2017 9:58 am
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian aid official in Yemen says the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year conflict has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Jamie McGoldrick told reporters Monday the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

This announcement marks the first time a U.N. official has confirmed such a high death toll in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation. Earlier, the U.N. reported 4,200 civilians were killed in the war.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The Yemen conflict pits Shiite Houthi rebels and allied forces against the Saudi-led coalition. The coalition waged an air campaign in March 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government that fled the country after Houthis seized the capital.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Top UN official: 10,000…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans Next Story Ford recalls more than 4,500 Kuga SUVs in South Africa