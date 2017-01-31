Sports Listen

Trending:

NavyHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Trump state visit plans…

Trump state visit plans put queen in ‘difficult position’

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:14 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The British government is holding fast to plans to invite U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit even as protests mount.

Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said Tuesday the invitation has put Queen Elizabeth II in a “very difficult position” because of the furor surrounding Trump’s travel ban on refugees and people from some Muslim-majority countries.

He said in a letter to The Times that the invitation to Trump was “ill-judged” and should not have been made until Trump had spent some years in office.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The queen makes invitations to state visits on the advice of government officials, and traditionally hosts the visitor in Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

Protesters took to the streets in London and other cities Monday calling for the trip to be cancelled.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Trump state visit plans…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended