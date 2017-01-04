Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Obama offers condolences to Turkey’s president
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkey extends post-coup state…

Turkey extends post-coup state of emergency by 3 months

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:07 am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has voted to extend by a further three months a state of emergency that was declared in the aftermath of the failed July 15 coup.

Parliament late Tuesday approved extending the government’s emergency powers until April 20 with the votes of ruling party legislators and the country’s nationalist party. Turkey imposed the state of emergency to crack down on a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating the coup. Gulen denies any involvement.

Critics say the government is using the emergency rule to clampdown on other opponents, including pro-Kurdish politicians.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Some 41,000 people have been arrested, more than 100,000 people dismissed or suspended from government jobs while hundreds of media outlets, associations, businesses have been shut down over alleged ties to terror organizations.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkey extends post-coup state…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Obama offers condolences to Turkey’s president