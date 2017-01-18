Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Israeli Arab, policeman killed in clashes over demolitions
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkey: suspected gunman's capture…

Turkey: suspected gunman’s capture aids security against IS

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 3:32 am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says the capture of the suspected perpetrator of the New Year’s nightclub attack in Istanbul will lead to a better understanding of the Islamic State group’s operations in Turkey.

The suspect was caught in a police operation in Istanbul late on Monday. Authorities identified him as an Uzbek national who trained in Afghanistan and staged the attack for the IS.

Bekir Bozdag said Wednesday that the arrest would reveal “important information” on IS’ modes of operation and improve the security forces’ ability to thwart attacks.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

IS claimed responsibility for the attack which killed 39 people. Turkish authorities say the suspect has confessed.

Advertisement

Bozdag says there was no doubt the attack was the work of IS, saying: “This act’s links to (IS) are as clear as the sun.”

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkey: suspected gunman's capture…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Israeli Arab, policeman killed in clashes over demolitions