World News

Turkey’s Erdogan holds meeting with Tanzanian leaders

By Associated Press January 23, 2017 5:27 am
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with Tanzania’s leaders on the first leg of his tour of Africa during which he is expected to push for the closure or takeover of schools linked to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Erdogan and Tanzanian President John Magufuli met Monday in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian government said the two presidents would sign agreements in seven areas of cooperation.

Before the trip, Erdogan said he planned to talk to African leaders about the “intense activities” of the Gulen movement on the continent. Turkey accused Gulen of leading a failed coup attempt last year.

In Tanzania, 11 schools in the Feza system inspired by Gulen have 3,000 students, just over half of them Muslim.

Erdogan will also visit Mozambique and Madagascar.

Topics:
Government News World News
