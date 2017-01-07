Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Turkey dismisses more civil servants in post-coup purge
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkish PM visits Iraq…

Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:58 am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s state TV says the Turkish Prime Minister has arrived in Baghdad in his first visit since the two governments quarreled over the presence of unauthorized Turkish troops in northern Iraq.

The Saturday report didn’t give details on the schedule of Binali Yildirim’s two-day visit. On his Twitter account, the Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad, Faruk Kaymakci, said that, “We hope that his visit will open a new chapter in Turkey-Iraq relations.”

The presence of some 500 Turkish troops in the Bashiqa region, northeast of Mosul has stirred tension with Baghdad since late last year. Iraq says they are in “blatant violation” of Iraqi sovereignty and had demanded their withdrawal. Turkey says the troops were invited by Iraqi forces and has ignored the calls.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkish PM visits Iraq…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Turkey dismisses more civil servants in post-coup purge