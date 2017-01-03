Sports Listen

World News

Ugandans at Chinese company strike over alleged harassment

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 2:56 pm
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — At least 400 Ugandan workers at a Chinese-owned construction company have gone on strike to protest alleged sexual harassment by managers and poor pay.

The angry employees staged a demonstration on Tuesday outside the offices of the state-owned China Railway Seventh Group in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

One of the workers, Agnes Namusisi, says managers pay employees who agree to their sexual advances and that she hasn’t been paid for the last three months because she refused advances from her boss.

Namusisi says the alleged mistreatment also includes long hours and supervisors beating workers who are delayed getting to their jobs.

