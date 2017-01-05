Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Friendly ghosts haunt Swedish royal palace, queen says Next Story Fugitive Greek far-left militant recaptured in Athens
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK economy ended 2016…

UK economy ended 2016 on a high note

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 5:42 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A survey of Britain’s services sector, which accounts for the bulk of the economy, shows it grew at a 17-month high at the end of 2016.

The purchasing managers’ index, a gauge of business activity, rose for a third month to 56.2 points in December from 55.2 the month before.

The index, published Thursday by IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, is on a 100-point scale, with figures above 50 indicating growth.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The improvement was due to an increase in new work and comes despite uncertainty over the country’s decision to leave the European Union. Britain says it will trigger the two-year Brexit process by the end of March.

Advertisement

The pound’s slide has helped parts of the economy and pushed the stock market to a record.

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK economy ended 2016…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Friendly ghosts haunt Swedish royal palace, queen says Next Story Fugitive Greek far-left militant recaptured in Athens