Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Israeli Arab, policeman killed in clashes over demolitions
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK, EU take contrasting…

UK, EU take contrasting messages from May’s Brexit speech

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 5:21 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s promise of a clean but friendly exit from the European Union has drawn strikingly different responses on opposite sides of the English Channel.

May said Britain would seek close ties and free trade with the bloc once it leaves.

But U.K. newspapers seized on May’s suggestion Britain could hurt the EU economically if the bloc imposed a punitive deal.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The Times of London headline on Wednesday said “give us fair deal or you’ll be crushed,” while the Daily Mirror said “give us a deal … or we’ll walk.”

Advertisement

European newspapers saw the speech as evidence of Britain turning inwards.

Germany’s Die Welt ran the front-page headline “Little Britain.” In a nod to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Italy’s La Repubblica said: “London gets its wall.”

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UK, EU take contrasting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Israeli Arab, policeman killed in clashes over demolitions