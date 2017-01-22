Sports Listen

World News

UK’s May won’t say whether she knew of reported missile fail

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 7:50 am
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to say whether she knew about the reported failure of an unarmed nuclear test missile fired off the coast of Florida last year.

May told BBC on Sunday she has “absolute confidence” in Britain’s nuclear deterrence system, but didn’t reply directly when asked about the alleged misfire.

The prime minister was asked about the missile test after the Sunday Times reported that an unarmed missile launched from a submarine off the Florida coast in June veered off course and toward the United States.

The newspaper said the failure was covered up ahead of a debate in Parliament on the future of the Trident missile system.

The British government has not confirmed the newspaper’s report of a misfire. Some opposition legislators seek an inquiry.

