Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Belfast power-sharing faces Monday deadline for destruction Next Story Afghan government says IS militants kidnap 14 clerics
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN agency chiefs urge…

UN agency chiefs urge access for aid to civilians in Syria

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 4:04 am
Share

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The heads of major U.N. organizations are calling for access to children and families cut off from humanitarian aid in Syria, saying the world “must not stand silent” even though the high-profile siege of Aleppo is over.

Top officials from the U.N.’s refugee agency, humanitarian aid coordinator OCHA, children’s agency UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization are urging for “immediate, unconditional and safe access” to those civilians.

They say that up to 700,000 people — nearly half of them children — live in 15 besieged areas of Syria. Many lack “the most basic elements to sustain their lives” and face “continued risk of violence.”

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The appeal came on Monday from Davos in Switzerland, where business, political and other elites are gathering for the World Economic Forum.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN agency chiefs urge…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Belfast power-sharing faces Monday deadline for destruction Next Story Afghan government says IS militants kidnap 14 clerics