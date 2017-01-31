Sports Listen

UN children agency seeks $3.3 billion in support in 2017

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:26 am < a min read
GENEVA (AP) — UNICEF is appealing for $3.3 billion this year to help millions of children worldwide facing conflict, malnutrition and other humanitarian emergencies.

The U.N. children’s agency says more than 40 percent of the appeal would provide funds for children either displaced within Syria or who have fled abroad to escape the country’s nearly six-year war.

UNICEF said its annual appeal announced Tuesday follows an initial request for $2.8 billion last year, which eventually grew to $3.2 billion amid escalating conflicts in Yemen, South Sudan and Iraq.

The single largest donor in 2016 was the United States, which contributed $407 million, followed by Germany at $250 million.

UNICEF emergencies director Manuel Fontaine said: “We certainly hope that the United States will keep with its tradition of helping us.”

World News
