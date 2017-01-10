Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Despite scandal, VW in running for global sales crown Next Story 3 Italian doctors suspended for tending ER patients on floor
Home » The Associated Press » World News » US lashes out at…

US lashes out at Russia at UN _ and Russia goes after Obama

By master January 10, 2017 4:00 pm
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power has lashed out at Russia in the U.N. Security Council for invading and annexing parts of Ukraine and carrying out “a merciless military assault” in Syria.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin shot back, accusing the Obama administration of “desperately” looking for scapegoats for its failures in Iraq, Syria and Libya.

The bitter and biting exchanges came during a Security Council meeting Tuesday after new U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said preventing conflicts and sustaining peace are his top priorities and urged all countries to support these goals.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The clash between Power and Churkin reflected the deep divisions in the U.N.’s most powerful body and the difficulties Gutteres faces. They also reflected the dismal state of U.S.-Russia relations, which have been called the worst since the Cold War.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News U.S. News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » US lashes out at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Despite scandal, VW in running for global sales crown Next Story 3 Italian doctors suspended for tending ER patients on floor