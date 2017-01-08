US official says 300 US Marines will deploy in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Approximately 300 United States Marines will be deployed to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in the southern province of Helmand.
A Resolute Support Mission spokesman, U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Salvin in Afghanistan, said Sunday that the deployment will take place in the spring.
Salvin said in a statement that the marines are scheduled to deploy for approximately nine months and will be working with the Afghan National Army’s 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police.
Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, in a statement sent to media, said the deployment is meant solely to boost the spirits of demoralized Afghan troops in hopes they can hold out against the Taliban until the spring.