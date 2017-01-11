US report: Afghan forces not yet capable of securing country

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. report says that Afghanistan needs a stable security environment to prevent it from again becoming a safe haven for al-Qaida and other militants.

The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says Afghan security forces have not yet become capable of securing all of Afghanistan by themselves. The report, which provides a high-risk list by SIGAR, was released on Wednesday.

SIGAR, which gives independent oversight of U.S. reconstruction funds for Afghanistan, also noted that despite the fact that more than half of all U.S. reconstruction funds since 2002 have gone toward building, equipping and training Afghan forces, they still have lost territory to the Taliban.

SIGAR also says Afghanistan is still plagued by corruption and drug trafficking.

