Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Activists: 6 dead in airstrike in northern Syria
Home » The Associated Press » World News » US troops enter Poland,…

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia’s doorstep

By VANESSA GERA January 12, 2017 5:37 am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — American soldiers are rolling into Poland, fulfilling a dream Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.

U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland on Thursday morning from Germany and were heading for Zagan, where they will be based.

U.S. and other Western nations have carried out exercises on NATO’s eastern flank, but this U.S. deployment will be the first continuous deployment to the region by a NATO ally.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Despite the celebrations, a cloud also hangs over the historic moment: anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Poland and the Baltic states are nervous about Russian assertiveness displayed in Ukraine and Syria.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » US troops enter Poland,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Activists: 6 dead in airstrike in northern Syria