Winged bull, drone-topped ice cream up for Trafalgar Sq spot

LONDON (AP) — A recreation of an ancient sculpture destroyed by the Islamic State group is among finalists for a place in London’s Trafalgar Square.
Michael Rakowitz’s replica of an Assyrian figure of a winged-bull deity, known as lamassu, from the Iraqi city of Mosul is among five contenders for a spot on the square’s “fourth plinth,” a platform for public art.
Other finalists announced Thursday include a sculpture of a scoop of ice cream with a cherry and a drone on top by Heather Phillipson
Two of the works will be chosen for display in 2018 and 2020.
The plinth was erected in 1841 for a never-completed equestrian statue. Since 1999, it has been occupied by a series of artworks.
The current occupant is a giant bronze thumb by artist David Shrigley.