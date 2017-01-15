Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow Next Story China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan
Home » The Associated Press » World News » World diplomats in Paris…

World diplomats in Paris to urge renewed Mideast peace talks

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 2:17 am
Share

PARIS (AP) — More than 70 world diplomats are gathering in Paris to urge renewed Middle East peace talks that would lead to a Palestinian state.

The French organizers hope Sunday’s conference will send a strong message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that much of the world wants a two-state solution to the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu says the conference is “rigged” against Israel, and the incoming Trump administration isn’t taking part. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will be there defending American interests in his last major diplomatic foray before he leaves office.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

French diplomats fear Trump will unleash new tensions in the region by condoning settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians and potentially moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » World diplomats in Paris…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow Next Story China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan