Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » 1 killed as bandits…

1 killed as bandits raid livestock in drought-plagued Kenya

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 3:13 pm < a min read
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say an official has been killed by livestock bandits in the volatile Rift Valley county of Baringo, where a drought has increased cattle rustling.

A police report says about 30 bandits on Friday killed the government-appointed administration chief in the western region when they raided Chepkew village and stole an unknown number of goats. Police say the chief and police reservists were ambushed as they tried to pursue the bandits.

The gunshots were heard as Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto rose to address a crowd nearby during a campaign rally. The gathering ended quickly, according to the TV station Citizen TV.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Livestock thefts by nomadic tribes in the semiarid region are common. The Kenyan government has declared the current drought a national disaster.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » 1 killed as bandits…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.