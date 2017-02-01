1 killed as bandits raid livestock in drought-plagued Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say an official has been killed by livestock bandits in the volatile Rift Valley county of Baringo, where a drought has increased cattle rustling.

A police report says about 30 bandits on Friday killed the government-appointed administration chief in the western region when they raided Chepkew village and stole an unknown number of goats. Police say the chief and police reservists were ambushed as they tried to pursue the bandits.

The gunshots were heard as Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto rose to address a crowd nearby during a campaign rally. The gathering ended quickly, according to the TV station Citizen TV.

Livestock thefts by nomadic tribes in the semiarid region are common. The Kenyan government has declared the current drought a national disaster.