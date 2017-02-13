Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » 13 European nations meet…

13 European nations meet about possible migration uptick

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 4:35 am < a min read
Share

VIENNA (AP) — The interior and defense ministers of 13 European nations are meeting in Vienna on ways to prepare for a possible uptick in migrant flows once winter is over.

Convened by Austria’s interior and defense ministers, Wednesday’s meeting includes counterparts from the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo and Greece.

Some of the countries became arrival or transit points along the now-closed west Balkans route for the influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants looking for better lives. Others oppose resettling migrants already in the EU on their territories.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Austria was instrumental in coordinating last year’s shutdown of the migrants’ path into prosperous EU countries that began in Greece and wound through the western Balkans.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » 13 European nations meet…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended