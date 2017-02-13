13 European nations meet about possible migration uptick

VIENNA (AP) — The interior and defense ministers of 13 European nations are meeting in Vienna on ways to prepare for a possible uptick in migrant flows once winter is over.

Convened by Austria’s interior and defense ministers, Wednesday’s meeting includes counterparts from the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo and Greece.

Some of the countries became arrival or transit points along the now-closed west Balkans route for the influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants looking for better lives. Others oppose resettling migrants already in the EU on their territories.

Austria was instrumental in coordinating last year’s shutdown of the migrants’ path into prosperous EU countries that began in Greece and wound through the western Balkans.