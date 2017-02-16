Angolan vice president faces corruption charges in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese prosecutors are bringing charges of corruption, money-laundering and forgery against Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente as part of an investigation in Lisbon, Portugal’s attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Vicente is suspected of bribing a Portuguese magistrate to favor him in two investigations, a statement said. It said Vicente was at the time of the alleged crimes the head of Angolan state oil company Sonangol.

The magistrate, Vicente’s lawyer, and his representative in Portugal are also accused in the case, called Operation Fizz.

The attorney general’s office said it would inform Vicente of the charges via Angolan authorities. Vicente’s whereabouts weren’t immediately known.

Investigators allege Vicente paid Portuguese magistrate Orlando Figueira, who was arrested a year ago, about 760,000 euros ($808,000) to drop two investigations that involved alleged money-laundering and Angolan investments in Portugal. Authorities have seized about 512,000 euros from the magistrate. Those amounts were found in banks in Andorra, the attorney general’s office said.