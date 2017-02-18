Another South Sudan official resigns, alleging graft, bias

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A senior officer in South Sudan’s army has resigned alleging corruption and a military fractured along ethnic lines. It is the third top official to leave in a week’s time while criticizing the government of President Salva Kiir as civil war continues.

The statement Friday by Khalid Ono Loki, the former head of military courts, was obtained by The Associated Press. It describes a system of justice that is arbitrary, corrupt and discriminatory against those who are not part of the president’s Dinka ethnic group.

Lul Ruai Koang, an army spokesman, confirmed Loki’s resignation on Saturday.

Last weekend a top general, Thomas Cirilo, resigned while saying the military had become dominated by ethnic Dinka. On Friday the minister of labor, Gabriel Duop Lam, resigned and joined rebel leader Riek Machar.