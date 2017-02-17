Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » AP Interview: Sweden PM:…

AP Interview: Sweden PM: Brexit deal in 2 years ‘very tough’

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 5:55 am < a min read
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says a deal between Britain and the European Union within the envisioned two-year time frame is unlikely — and the U.K. will have to pay a big bill before it is allowed out the door.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven tells The Associated Press in an interview that it will be “very tough” to get an agreement by 2019, the timeframe laid out in EU rules.

British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to invoke Article 50 of the key EU treaty, starting the two-year exit process, by March 31.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Lofven says it’s “optimistic” to think the U.K. can be disentangled from the bloc and its web of laws, benefits and obligations, by March 2019.

Advertisement

He says it’s “going to be very tough, to do all these things within two years.”

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » AP Interview: Sweden PM:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended