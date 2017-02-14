Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » AP Interview: Trump yet…

AP Interview: Trump yet to call UN atomic chief on Iran deal

By JON GAMBRELL February 14, 2017 2:09 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ atomic agency says the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to be in touch with him or others about their criticism of the Iran nuclear deal.

Yukiya Amano, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his organization was “in constant touch” with the U.S., but had yet to hear from the new administration on their concerns.

Amano said: “I’m expecting to have direct contact with the new administration very soon.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

During his campaign, Trump said he wanted to renegotiate the Iran deal, without elaborating. The accord limits Iran’s ability to enrich uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Advertisement

Amano was in Dubai as part of the annual World Government Summit.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » AP Interview: Trump yet…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Archives Rotunda Sleepover

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended