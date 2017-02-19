Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Blast in Somalia kills…

Blast in Somalia kills 15 in Mogadishu marketplace

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 6:48 am < a min read
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a blast at a busy market in the western part of Somalia’s capital killed at least 15 people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the powerful blast thought to be from a car bomb tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu’s Madina district Sunday. He said the bomb also wounded more than 10 others and casualties may rise as many of the wounded victims suffered horrific wounds.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. However, Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, often carry out such attacks.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Despite being ousted from large parts of south and central Somalia, al-Shabab continues to carry out guerrilla attacks in this Horn of Africa nation.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Blast in Somalia kills…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended