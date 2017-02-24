Sports Listen

Car bomb kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3 others in Afghanistan

By master
February 24, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomb has killed at least two soldiers and wounded three others in southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack took place Friday morning when a suicide car bomb exploded at an army post in the district of Girishk.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in southern provinces.

