Cardinal aims to wrap up Guam abuse probe before summer

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 2:39 pm < a min read
VATICAN CITY (AP) — American Cardinal Raymond Burke says he’s aiming to wrap up the sex abuse investigation involving Guam’s suspended archbishop by the summer.

The Guam archdiocese said Burke left the Pacific island U.S. territory on Saturday after meeting this week with witnesses.

Burke, a top canon lawyer, is presiding over the church tribunal hearing the case against Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who faces multiple allegations of sex abuse of altar boys in the 1970s. Apuron has denied the claims and has not been criminally charged.

Burke’s presence on Guam had raised eyebrows because he has been involved in some high-profile clashes with Pope Francis.

Burke denied Saturday he had been sent to Guam as “punishment,” telling Italy’s Mediaset it was normal for cardinals to take on extra jobs in their areas of expertise.

World News
