Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » China blames US, South…

China blames US, South Korea for North Korea missile launch

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 4:38 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China says the root cause of North Korea’s nuclear missile development is friction between it and the United States and South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Beijing of not exerting enough pressure on its Communist neighbor to get it to abandon its nuclear program.

In China’s first official comments since North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing Monday that Beijing opposed the test, banned by the U.N. Security Council.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Geng urged all sides to refrain from provocative actions and said China will continue to participate in a constructive and responsible way.

Advertisement

He added that China has long encouraged Seoul and Washington to have a dialogue with North Korea.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » China blames US, South…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended