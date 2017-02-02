Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Clip of Trump granddaughter…

Clip of Trump granddaughter singing spreads on Chinese web

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:29 pm < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A brief video clip of Donald Trump’s granddaughter singing in Chinese is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, even while some criticized the U.S. president’s failure to send greetings for the Lunar New Year.

The clip posted by Trump’s daughter Ivanka shows 5-year-old Arabella Kushner singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

On Wednesday, Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the festivities.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

While the Trump women received praise, the lack of a greeting from the president “triggered heated discussion” among the Chinese public over the possible ramifications for bilateral relations, the official newspaper Global Times said Friday. Trump has criticized China over its alleged unfair trade practices and other issues.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Clip of Trump granddaughter…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended