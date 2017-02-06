Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dubai developer Emaar to…

Dubai developer Emaar to collect $332M for high-rise fire

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 4:21 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The developer of the world’s tallest building says it will collect $332.4 million from its insurer to cover damage sustained during a dramatic New Year’s Eve fire at one of its Dubai hotels.

Emaar Properties said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market that it has agreed with Orient Insurance to recover the 1.22 billion dirham claim related to the Dec. 31, 2015 blaze.

Dubai police have blamed faulty wiring for sparking the fire at the 63-story tower at The Address Downtown. The hotel sits near the mammoth Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Outside experts say the type of cladding used on the hotel’s exterior and that of many other buildings in the Emirates likely helped fuel the fire.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dubai developer Emaar to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended